Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Deliver State of the Nation Address Officially Opening 10th Parliament

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to give a State of the Nation Address this coming Tuesday, officially opening the third session of the 10th Parliament.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi announced the upcoming event in the National Assembly this Thursday.

"I have to inform the House that His Excellency, the President Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa, will deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to mark the official opening of the third session of the Tenth Parliament on Tuesday, 28th October at 1400 hours," Gezi said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A General Notice 2162 of 2025, under the Constitution (No. 20) ACT, 2013 has also been gazetted.

"Notice of Official Opening of Parliament and State of the Nation Address: It is hereby notified, for public information, that His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Honourable Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will (a) in terms of section 140(1) of the Constitution, address a joint sitting of the Senate and the National Assembly on Tuesday, the 28th of October, 2025, at 1200 hours, during which he will set out the Government's legislative agenda for the Third Session of the Tenth Parliament; and

"...(b) in terms of section 140(4) of the Constitution, deliver the State of the Nation."

President Mnangagwa's address to the legislature and the nation at large is expected to outline the legislative agenda for 2026, giving direction on the state of the nation where youths are sadly, amongst the country's socio-economic challenges, engaging in drugs and substance misuse.

Mnangagwa is expected also to announce the country's policy, priorities for the upcoming year.

The address serves as a review of the country's economic, social and political situation.

The opening of Parliament comes as the country is deeply divided over the Zanu PF's recent Conference 'Resolution Number One' on amendment of the Constitution to extend the President's term by two more years from 2028 to 2030.

However, the Zanu PF's resolution to extend the President's term has been heavily criticised by a broken opposition and several ordinary people on social media.