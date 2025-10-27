Zimbabwe: Ammara Brown in a Spectacular Come Back, to Release Album

THIS year's Castle Lager Braai Festival was a triumphant moment for Ammara Brown as she ended an absence from the music scene of more than a year.

Ammara Brown arrived at the Glamis Arena draped in a red dress, which symbolised the fire and energy the songstress exudes whenever she is on stage.

Brown, who recently gave birth to her second child, left revellers in awe as she rediscovered the form she displayed before her maternity-induced absence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The songstress could not have asked for a better or bigger platform to stage her comeback.

"It was really big. Like, I gave birth a few months ago and it was wild trying to get back to my body. About a month ago I started going to the gym, I had to train my voice. I do not think I have ever worked this hard to sound this good, but it felt good because I remembered I am able to become this person," said Ammara Brown.

Despite attending a festival overshadowed by the superstar headliner Winky D, Ammara Brown put in a powerful shift on stage, reminding everyone of what they had missed during her prolonged absence.

This displayed Brown's resolve to make a comeback and refuse to slide into obscurity.

The musician further revealed the secret weapon behind her return.

"I think one of the special things I realised is that you are really competing with yourself. When you get to a certain stage of life, you realise no one else can do what you do. I think that authenticity is what the fans love. They want to see you, and that has got nothing to do with anybody else," said Ammara.

Having built her musical career on collaborating with industry superstars such as Jah Prayzah and Mr Eazi, Ammara Brown is taking a bold step by releasing her debut album, titled Flaming Lily.

The project is the product of a period away from the public glare and was created in collaboration with her partner.

"My partner is from Norway, and we fell in love while he was in Norway and I was in South Africa. At the time, I was working on my new album, called Flaming Lily, with Brian Soko, the Grammy award winner. He was like, Ammara there is a song that I am hearing in my head and I think it is for you. We got into the studio, and it is a beautiful love song about me and him," said Ammara Brown.