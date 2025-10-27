Zimbabwe: Report Suspicious Police Roadblocks, Says ZRP

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged members of the public to report any suspected bogus traffic roadblocks, warning that rogue officers found conducting such operations will face disciplinary action.

This follows growing public concern over the increasing number of police roadblocks, particularly in cities such as Harare, where some motorists have complained about encountering several checkpoints within short distances in some cases less than 10 kilometres apart.

In a statement issued on Thursday, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi called on the public to alert authorities if they come across suspicious roadblocks.

"In this regard, members of the public are encouraged to engage the Commissioner General of Police or the respective Provincial Command if there are concerns about unusual roadblock deployments in certain areas. Disciplinary action will be taken against any police officer who conducts roadblock duties in a manner which is not in conformity with police set standards," said Nyathi.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He emphasised that official police roadblocks are not conducted randomly, explaining that, under traffic regulations, they are typically located within a 30 to 50-kilometre radius and are subject to close supervision to prevent misconduct and corruption.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police Command reiterates that all police roadblock schedules are submitted by Station, District and Provincial Police Commanders to the Police General Headquarters' Operations Department for guidance and clearance.

"The policy of the Zimbabwe Republic Police is that no roadblocks are manned within a 30 to 50 kilometre radius of each policing area, whether in urban or rural set up. The police officers conducting roadblock duties are supervised by Station, District and Provincial Commanders to prevent cases of indiscipline or corruption and ensure quality service to the public," he said.

Commissioner Nyathi further explained that exceptions to these guidelines may occur when the police respond to national events or urgent security situations.

"However, the public should take note that police roadblocks are heightened or increased during public order situations, national events, or special operations such as reacting to an immediate incident or scene involving moving criminals or stolen property. Soon after, the situation has to revert back to the ideal scenario."

The ZRP has faced growing criticism in recent years over reports of police officers accepting bribes from motorists, particularly commuter operators in major cities such as Harare and Bulawayo. Several officers have been caught on camera allegedly taking money from public transport drivers and other motorists, further fuelling public mistrust.