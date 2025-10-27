Somalia: Somaliland President Opens 7th National Technology Expo, Reaffirms Digital Vision and Sovereignty

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) on Saturday inaugurated the 7th Somaliland National Technology Expo and Conference in Hargeisa, reaffirming his government's commitment to advancing innovation, digital transformation, and national sovereignty.

The annual event brought together leading ICT companies, innovators, and youth from across Somaliland, showcasing emerging technologies and digital solutions that are reshaping the nation's economy and governance.

In his keynote address, President Irro said modern technology is "the backbone of progress and competitiveness" in every aspect of national life -- from education and healthcare to governance and economic growth.

"Any nation aspiring to progress must align itself with innovation, knowledge, and the accelerating momentum of digital transformation," he said.

The President outlined his vision for Somaliland to become a regional hub for innovation and digital development, emphasizing that the country's young population holds the key to this transformation. He called on government institutions, private enterprises, and the youth to "fully harness the opportunities of the digital era" and build a Digitally Empowered Somaliland defined by innovation and sustainable growth.

To promote technological excellence, President Irro announced the creation of an Annual Presidential Award for Technological Innovation, which will honor individuals or groups contributing to the nation's digital progress.

He also commended the Minister of Civil Aviation and Airports Development for reforms in the aviation sector and praised the Minister of Communications and Technology and his team for strengthening the country's digital infrastructure.

Turning to national sovereignty, President Irro reiterated that Somaliland's separation from Somalia is "final and irreversible," while clarifying that his government seeks peaceful, dignified relations.

"We are not at war with Somalia, nor do we harbor hatred or resentment," President Irro said. "On May 18, 1991, the people of Somaliland made a sovereign and irreversible decision to reclaim their independence. Today, we stand firm in our pursuit of a peaceful, dignified, and internationally recognized nation."

The President noted that technical matters such as aviation management, the Hajj quota, and the national telephone code remain to be finalized but said efforts were underway to complete the process.

He also criticized Somalia's political fragmentation, saying, "Somalia faces many challenges. Its regional administrations are divided, yet it speaks of forming new ones while unable to unite the existing ones -- like a woman already burdened but seeking to carry more."

The conference featured presentations from ministers and executives of major telecommunications and technology firms, highlighting progress in digital infrastructure and future innovations aimed at accelerating Somaliland's technological advancement.

Concluding his remarks, President Irro urged all stakeholders to sustain the national drive toward digital transformation, ensuring Somaliland remains at the forefront of technological innovation in the Horn of Africa.

