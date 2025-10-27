Ethiopia Leads Global Fight Against Human Trafficking, Money Laundering - IOM

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is spearheading global efforts against human trafficking and money laundering by enacting strong laws, conducting effective awareness campaigns, and forging innovative partnerships, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Sascha Nlabu Patrick, Head of Program at the IOM, told ENA that Ethiopia's comprehensive approach, which integrates robust legislation, awareness initiatives, and decisive partnerships, is directly targeting traffickers and money laundering operations, which ultimately protects vulnerable individuals.

Patrick stated that this decisive action effectively dismantles criminal networks and strengthens enforcement, establishing Ethiopia as a model for other countries confronting similar challenges.

He also noted the collaborative efforts between the Ethiopian government and its partners as critical to addressing both the root causes and symptoms of trafficking.

"Our work involves multiple focus areas, including research, awareness, and technical support to the government bodies leading the fight," he noted.

The IOM's research is vital, delving into the specific drivers and vulnerabilities exploited by trafficking networks, this deep understanding enables the development of strategies that empower the government and stakeholders to tackle human trafficking at its core.

A key pillar of this collaboration is raising public awareness, he emphasized, adding that educating the public on risks and trafficking patterns is fundamental to prevention.

Patrick also explained that public campaigns and outreach programs aim to equip citizens with the knowledge to avoid falling prey to traffickers.

A significant initiative is the launch of a trafficking in person's hotline. This service allows victims and concerned citizens to safely report cases or seek information.

track suspicious transactions linked to trafficking and migrant smuggling networks, he noted, adding that this robust financial oversight is a notable international best practice that other countries can follow.

According to him, these multifaceted initiatives, which combine legal enforcement, research, public education, and private sector collaboration, present a blueprint for combating human trafficking globally.

Ethiopia's proactive and effective measures demonstrate a united front against this grave human rights violation, offering valuable insights for a worldwide effort to reduce and prevent trafficking, he underscored.