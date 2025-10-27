Namibia: Swapo Aims for 'Technical Knockout' in November Elections

Swapo is aiming for what it calls a 'technical knockout' in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections set for November.

This was said by Swapo member of parliament Modestus Amutse during a mobilisation rally at Oshakati on Saturday.

Amutse said Swapo will not let any local authority in the country to be ruled by opposition parties.

"We do not want any local authority to be under the leadership of the opposition, and we are going to make sure we vote right this time. In the past, we gave an opportunity to some of these hungry parties to rule our local authorities, but they did worse.

"They could not even rule a local authority, because some of the towns under their leadership are now reduced to filth with rubbish everywhere and sewage overflowing. So we must be careful not to make that mistake again," he said.

Amutse said all the Swapo led local authorities and constituencies are under proper management, and residents are being served with effective service delivery.

"We have towns such as Oshakati, which is on par and well managed, because it is being ruled by Swapo councillors, and this is what we want for all the local authorities in the country.

"The Oshakati Town Council is well on track with its housing delivery and the capital projects are progressing well. Come November, we will give them a technical knockout and we will ensure we win the elections," he said.

Amutse said that Swapo plans to hand over free erven to low- and middle-income earners at informal settlements for all people to have decent housing and to ease the burden of a housing backlog.

Swapo's regional coordinator for the Oshana region, Sam Nangolo, said the party has a mandate it needs to fulfil as outlined in its manifesto, and therefore the electorate must give Swapo the chance to lead.

"Swapo is here to stay and we still have a long way to go. On 26 November, vote for no one but Swapo. Do not be confused by the opposition. Vote right and vote for the Swapo Party," he said.

