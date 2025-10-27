Somalia: Somaliland, Taiwan Strengthen Strategic Partnership With $22 Million Taiwan Medical Center Project

Hargeisa — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), and Taiwan's Representative to Somaliland, Mr. Allen Lou, on Sunday jointly laid the foundation stone for the Taiwan Medical Center and the modernization of Hargeisa Group Hospital, marking a new chapter in the growing partnership between the two Nations.

The $22 million project, financed by the Government of Taiwan, will establish a state-of-the-art medical facility -- the first in Africa to bear the name of Taiwan. The new hospital will feature 105 beds and three modern operating theatres, doubling the surgical capacity of Hargeisa Group Hospital and strengthening the country's healthcare infrastructure.

In his address, President Irro hailed Taiwan as one of Somaliland's most reliable and trusted partners, commending its consistent support in development, education, and technology.

"This project is a symbol of the genuine friendship between our two nations," the President said. "Taiwan's unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and human development in Somaliland reflects the depth of our partnership and shared democratic values."

President Irro emphasized that the construction of the Taiwan Medical Center and the modernization of Hargeisa Group Hospital will play a crucial role in reducing the country's healthcare challenges and enhancing the quality of medical services nationwide.

"Together with our Taiwanese friends, we are building not only hospitals, but hope -- hope for better healthcare, for education, and for a stronger, self-reliant nation," he added.

Senior officials, including the Minister of Health Development Hussien Bashir Hirsi Wahan, the Deputy Minister, and the Director General of the Ministry, thanked the Government of Taiwan for its investment, describing the project as a major milestone in Somaliland's medical advancement and a reflection of the fruitful cooperation between the two Republics.

For his part, Taiwan's Representative Mr. Allen Lou said the project symbolizes the depth of bilateral cooperation and Taiwan's long-term commitment to Somaliland's development.

"Friendship, partnership, and leadership matter," he said. "Taiwan is helping, and Taiwan is leading."

Mr. Lou explained that the project would be completed in three stages: the initial phase of construction led by a local company, followed by the arrival of Taiwanese engineers and medical experts to finalize the operating theatres, electrical systems, and medical equipment installation.

He noted that the Taiwan Medical Center would become a hub for international collaboration, allowing Taiwan to share its globally recognized healthcare expertise.

"According to Numbeo's 2025 Health Care Index, Taiwan ranks first in the world for the seventh consecutive year. Taiwan shares what we do best--and what we are good at," he added.

The ceremony was attended by cabinet ministers, lawmakers, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Saed Mire Farah Giire, Hargeisa Mayor Abdikarim Mohamed Mooge, Dr. Edna Adan, representatives of the Taiwan ICDF and Medical Missions, and other distinguished guests.

In closing, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation beyond health -- into agriculture, education, technology, maritime security, and democratic governance.

"Together, Somaliland and Taiwan can achieve more," said Lou.

"Our partnership stands as a model of mutual respect, shared values, and collective progress," President Irro concluded.

