Rwanda: Emergency Ministry Warns Rutsiro Residents Over Risky Informal Housing

The Minister in charge of Emergency Management, Maj Gen (Rtd) Albert Murasira, has cautioned residents of Rutsiro District against informal settlements, warning that such practices undermine disaster prevention efforts and increase government spending on emergency response.

Murasira delivered the warning on Saturday, October 25, during a community work exercise in Kivumu Sector held in celebration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, which is marked annually on October 13.

"Preventing disasters early reduces government expenditure," the minister said after joining residents in planting trees. "You cannot save people who have already lost their lives to landslides or other disasters. People must understand the nature of their settlements, know whether an area is disaster-prone, and take preventive measures."

He urged local leaders to step up efforts to enforce proper settlement planning and stop residents from building homes in high-risk zones.

"Local government must ensure that informal construction ends," he said. "We should not see someone putting up a house at night in a dangerous area. Such structures must be stopped or demolished before they collapse during heavy rains, becoming both a loss to the homeowner and a burden to the government."

Murasira also called on local authorities to ensure strict enforcement of land use and environmental protection laws, particularly in high-altitude districts such as Rutsiro.

Persistent challenge

According to Emmanuel Uwizeyimana, the district's Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, disasters particularly landslides remain a major obstacle to Rutsiro's development.

"Our district is especially vulnerable to disasters, with landslides posing the greatest risk," Uwizeyimana told The New Times. "These events not only cause damage but also discourage investors. However, the new land use master plan, now in its final stages, will help identify safer zones for housing development and reduce disaster risks."

Local authorities report that more than 2,000 families in Rutsiro were affected by severe disasters that hit the country in 2023, leaving many homeless.

Among them is Jeannette Nyiramwiza, a mother of four, who recounted: "Everything was swept away by heavy rains. But with a new home, I can now focus on farming and improving my family's livelihood."