Ethiopia: UN Praises Ethiopia for Founding Role, Commitment to Global Peace and Development

Addis Ababa — United Nations officials praised Ethiopia for its historic role as a founding member and its steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Speaking exclusively to ENA during the commemoration of the United Nations' 80th anniversary, Krittayawan Boonto, Country Director of UNAIDS, highlighted Ethiopia's significant role in addressing global challenges, particularly in peacekeeping operations.

"Ethiopia occupies a distinguished place in UN history as one of its founding members, having signed the UN Charter in October 1945. Eight decades later, the nation continues to champion the UN's core ideals of peace, security, and human dignity," Boonto said.

She emphasized Ethiopia's long-standing and active engagement in international peacekeeping missions.

"Ethiopia was among the early participants in UN peacekeeping, having deployed troops to numerous missions, and it remains actively engaged today," she noted.

Ethiopia also hosts major regional and international institutions, including the African Union (AU) and the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), making it a vital hub for dialogue, peace negotiations, and regional cooperation.

Boonto reflected that while the UN's 75th anniversary was marked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 80th anniversary offers an opportunity to renew collective reflection on the organization's evolving role in addressing global challenges such as climate change.

She also praised Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative as an exemplary effort in environmental stewardship.

"The Green Legacy Initiative is both visionary and timely," Boonto said. "It aligns Ethiopia's domestic climate actions with global sustainability goals and underscores the country's responsibility to protect future generations."

Boonto reaffirmed that "Ethiopia remains steadfast in its commitment to multilateralism and global peace."

Similarly, Aboubacar Kampo, UN Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, reflected on the nation's historic and ongoing contributions to the UN.

"Ethiopia's voice helped shape the principles of peace, cooperation, and human dignity at the core of the UN Charter," he stated.

From its early peacekeeping engagements in Korea and the Congo to its active participation in contemporary missions, Ethiopia has consistently been a reliable partner in advancing peace and African unity.

Kampo also emphasized Ethiopia's proactive role in UN reform and its strong engagement in the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (SDCF), which aligns UN support with Ethiopia's national priorities and inclusive growth agenda.

"The future of the UN depends on balanced, equal partnerships and sustained commitment," Kampo added, underscoring the importance of advancing gender equality, human rights, and social inclusion so that all members of society can contribute to Ethiopia's development and shared prosperity.