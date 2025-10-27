Rwanda: Retirees Call for Urgent Reforms in Pension, Healthcare Systems

As the government works to improve the welfare of its senior citizens, retirees are raising a series of concerns they say require urgent attention.

Their grievances range from inadequate medical coverage and outdated pension laws that deny some retirees their benefits, to unfair survivor benefits and pensions that fail to keep up with inflation.

Below are the key issues raised:

Lack of medical coverage for pre-RAMA workers

One major concern raised is the exclusion of government and private sector employees who retired before the establishment of RAMA in 2001. Although they served in public service, these retirees are not covered by this public medical insurance scheme.

"We propose that these individuals be covered under RAMA, provided they make the required contributions to the scheme," Dorothée Uwimana, Chairperson of the Rwanda Pensioners' Association, told The New Times.

During a session aimed at evaluating efforts to improve the wellbeing of the elderly, Senator Adrie Umuhire, the Chairperson of the Senate's Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights, expressed concern over the situation, wondering why people who worked for the government are not covered by the same healthcare system as others.

The Rwanda Pensioners' Association is urging the government to work with the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) to find a solution that allows these retirees to access RAMA, possibly through contributions.

RSSB is a public institution responsible for managing social security schemes, including pensions, workers' medical insurance, and other related programmes.

Questionable distribution of pension benefits after death

Retirees are also calling for a review of how pension benefits are distributed to surviving family members after a pensioner's death. For instance, the spouse receives only 50 per cent of the pension.

"If a pensioner was receiving Rwf200,000, their spouse only gets half of it [Rwf100,000] after their death. The family's main provider is gone, yet the pension is reduced," Uwimana stated.

Pensioners believe that surviving family members, especially spouses who carry on family responsibilities alone, should receive 100 per cent of the pension amount.

Senator Umuhire wondered why the full amount can't be given to the surviving spouse or partner -- "especially considering they are left with the responsibility of caring for the family."

Medical cover for families ends after three months

Another issue concerns medical coverage under RAMA, which currently ceases three months after a pensioner's death.

The Pensioners' Association says this leaves families vulnerable, especially if the deceased was the only source of medical insurance. Uwimana stressed the need to extend medical benefits for surviving family members:

"Family members should not be left without healthcare in a time of need."

Pensions not adjusted for inflation

Pensioners are also asking the government to regularly adjust pensions to reflect inflation and the rising cost of living - a process known as indexation.

"Pensions should be increased in line with changes in the value of the franc and market prices. This is the only way retirees can cope with inflation," said Faustin Minani, Second Vice-President of the Rwanda Pensioners' Association.

Minani pointed out that pensions are calculated based on the year a worker retires. However, he noted that the value of the franc varies depending on the retirement year--citing 1995, 2000, and 2020 as examples. Over time, the value of the franc decreases.

Meanwhile, a 2015 pension law provides that a public entity in charge of the pension scheme shall carry out an actuarial study for the pension scheme at least once every five years.

Where the actuarial study - meant to assess the performance of the pension scheme - shows a possible negative impact on the economy, the amount of contributions shall be increased based on the legal provisions, it states, adding that based on the findings of the actuarial study, pension benefits may also be increased, the law stipulates.

Outdated law denies some retirees their pensions

Some retirees are being denied their pensions despite having made the minimum 15 years of contributions to the scheme, due to a clause from a 1974 law. That outdated law required retirees to claim their pensions within 10 years after retirement, or forfeit them.

Although this clause was removed in the 2015 revised law, the change does not apply retroactively to those who retired before that law came into effect.

Minani called for a legal amendment to solve the urgent problem.

"People who are still alive should not be denied their pensions simply because they retired under an old law," he said

Lack of representation on the RSSB Board of Directors

Rwanda Pensioners' Association is demanding representation on the Board of Directors of RSSB, the institution responsible for managing pensions and other social security schemes, to address their absence in such a decision-making body.

According to the association, having a voice on the board would ensure that the unique concerns of retirees are taken into account when decisions are made.