Rwanda: Minibus Accident Kills Three, Leaves Several Injured in Ngororero

A fatal road accident claimed the lives of three people and injured several others who were on a Toyota Hiace minibus on Sunday, October 26, in Ngororero District, Police confirmed.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sylvestre Twajamahoro, the Police Spokesperson for Western Province, two people on board the minibus died on the spot and the third died upon arrival at Kabaya Hospital.

The accident happened around 11:20 am.

"The accidents resulted from overspending where a driver failed to take a corner and struck the right side of the road," Twajahoro explained. "The people with minor injuries were taken to Kabaya Hospital while those with severe injuries were immediately transferred to CHUK in Kigali."

The Police Spokesperson reminded the public and drivers avoid overspending.

"We also remind passangers that they should be vigilant and report drivers who maybe driving recklessly. This will prevent accidents and protect road users."

Local authorities in Ngororero told The New Times that Toyota Hiace was carrying 18 passengers who were heading to Ngororero for a wedding ceremony from Musanze District.

"There is nothing wrong with the road, it is the first accident reported from there over the last year," said Thomas Niyihana, Exceptive Secretary of Kabaya Sector.