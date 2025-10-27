Somalia: U.S. Conducts Strikes On ISIS Fighters in Baallade Valley, Puntland State of Somalia

25 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Puntland, Somalia — US forces carried out airstrikes in the Baallade Valley, targeting ISIS fighters reportedly still entrenched in the area, security sources in Puntland confirmed.

According to the sources, the strikes focused on heavily fortified hideouts used by the militants, who have been isolated in the valley.

The targeted locations included Hays, Baarikallaah, and Marraagade, all within Baallade Valley, where Puntland security forces had surrounded the militant positions.

Security officials said that early Friday morning, ground forces launched operations on the sites hit by the airstrikes to ensure no fighters had escaped or were regrouping.

The operation is reported to be ongoing, with forces continuing to clear areas suspected of harboring ISIS members.

No official details have yet been released regarding casualties from either the air or ground assaults.

