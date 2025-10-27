Somalia: Somali Lawmaker Warns President Hassan Sheikh Over Possible Term Extension

25 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali lawmakers have expressed differing views from Villa Somalia, indicating that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud may soon seek to extend his term in office.

MP Mohamed Ali Omar Caananuug, a member of Somalia's parliament, told Shabelle TV that while President Hassan is reportedly working hard on the plan, the success of such a move ultimately depends on him.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud previously opposed attempts by the former administration to extend its mandate, a stance that has heightened political attention and public debate in Somalia.

"180 nights remain for you, Hassan, so do not waste time. We know where the illegal term extension you are pursuing will end," the lawmaker said in an interview with Shabelle TV.

Further developments are expected in the coming days, as the issue has sparked intense political discussion within parliament and among the Somali public.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.