Somalia: Somali Lawmaker Warns President Hassan Sheikh Over Possible Term Extension

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali lawmakers have expressed differing views from Villa Somalia, indicating that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud may soon seek to extend his term in office.

MP Mohamed Ali Omar Caananuug, a member of Somalia's parliament, told Shabelle TV that while President Hassan is reportedly working hard on the plan, the success of such a move ultimately depends on him.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud previously opposed attempts by the former administration to extend its mandate, a stance that has heightened political attention and public debate in Somalia.

"180 nights remain for you, Hassan, so do not waste time. We know where the illegal term extension you are pursuing will end," the lawmaker said in an interview with Shabelle TV.

Further developments are expected in the coming days, as the issue has sparked intense political discussion within parliament and among the Somali public.