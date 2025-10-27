Zimbabwe: Bodies of 29 Zimbabweans Repatriated After Bus Crash in South Africa

SOMBRE images of a convey of hearses bearing the remains of 29 Zimbabwean nationals flooded social media Friday, October 24, 2025, as the repatriation process reached finality.

By this Saturday morning, the bodies aboard Doves Funeral Services hearses, were expected in the country and heading to different locations for burials.

South African media outlets reported that the Limpopo provincial government had completed the repatriation process following the identification formalities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The accident, which occurred on October 12, 2025, claimed 43 lives.

The bus, carrying 91 passengers, was travelling from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe and Malawi when it crashed on the N1 near Louis Trichardt.

The Limpopo provincial government confirmed the repatriation had gone well although some bodies remained behind to allow further verification of identities.

"There are still seven children whose identification process is yet to be concluded, as it requires specialised DNA testing."

The government added that it is working with Malawian authorities to finalise the list of eight Malawian nationals whose bodies will also be repatriated.

The finalisation follows the process of family identifications conducted earlier this week, where relatives were able to identify their loved ones.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba expressed gratitude to all officials involved in the process.

"We want to thank all teams from both the provincial and national governments who made this process bearable, assisting both countries in identifying their next of kin," she was quoted saying.

"Our words of appreciation also go to the two embassies for their full cooperation during this difficult time. This will allow families to find closure as they now have the opportunity to bury their loved ones."

South Africa's Department of Transport has previously confirmed that the crash was caused by a combination of speeding, mechanical failure, and overloading.

A preliminary report into the crash revealed that the bus was overloaded by 23 passengers, half of its brakes were defective, and the driver was travelling at an unsafe speed along a steep, winding mountain pass.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have officially received the report, which was compiled by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

According to the RTMC, a major contributing factor was the driver's excessive speed for the conditions along the mountain descent.