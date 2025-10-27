Somalia: Somali PM, Turkish Envoy Discuss Airport Modernization Plans in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Saturday — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Saturday held talks with Turkey's Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş, and senior executives from Favori LLC, the Turkish company managing Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

During the meeting, the head of Favori briefed the Prime Minister on the company's plans to modernize the airport, noting that significant upgrades are set to be made across various service sectors to align the facility with international standards.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre praised Favori for its continued efforts to improve the airport's operations, describing Aden Adde International as "the main gateway to Somalia" and stressing the need to make it a modern hub offering world-class services.

Barre also underscored the deep-rooted ties between Somalia and Turkey, commending Ankara for its consistent support toward Somalia's reconstruction and development in recent years.