Somalia: Somali Lawmaker Denies Opposition Talks With President On Term Extension

Mogadishu, Oct 26 — A Somali lawmaker has denied reports that members of the opposition coalition, the Somali Salvation Forum, are holding secret talks with President Hassan Sheikh over a proposed two-year term extension.

The comments came after recent reports suggested that opposition figures were negotiating with the presidency on extending the president's mandate.

In an interview with Shabelle TV, lawmaker Caananuug, a member of the opposition, called the claims "false," saying no members of the Salvation Forum are working on or supporting a term extension plan promoted by Villa Somalia.

Caananuug added that if any opposition members were to engage in such talks with the president, it would constitute a "serious blow" to the forum, which has consistently opposed policies implemented by Hassan Sheikh's administration.

Somalia has seen repeated political tension over presidential term limits, with opposition groups warning against any moves to extend the current mandate.