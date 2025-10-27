Somalia Intelligence Forces Kill Three Al-Shabaab Militants in Hiiraan Operation

26 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), supported by international partners, carried out a planned operation in the Kuukaayle area of Maxaas district, Hiiraan region, targeting hideouts used by Al-Shabaab militants, security officials said Saturday.

According to NISA, the operation resulted in the killing of three militants described as "terror masterminds" and the destruction of two vehicles, a pickup truck and a Noah van, which had been concealed in a forested area.

The agency said the raid was part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts aimed at dismantling Al-Shabaab's operational networks in central Somalia.

"The operation is another step forward in our campaign to eliminate the Al-Shabaab elements threatening the peace and stability of our people," NISA said in a statement.

Somali forces, backed by international allies, have stepped up military operations across several regions as part of a nationwide offensive against the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

