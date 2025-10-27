Somalia: Somali President Inspects Immigration and Citizenship Agency Headquarters in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday inspected the headquarters of the National Immigration and Citizenship Agency (NICA) in Mogadishu to assess ongoing modernization efforts and key operational activities.

During the visit, the president was briefed by Interior Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag and NICA Director General Mustafe Sheikh Ali Dhuhulow on progress in digitizing services, improving citizenship registration, and enhancing institutional performance.

Addressing senior officials and staff, President Mohamud underscored the importance of upholding legal frameworks, ensuring transparency in public services, and combating human trafficking, terrorism, and irregular migration, as well as preventing criminal infiltration across Somalia's borders.

"The Immigration and Citizenship Agency plays a central role in safeguarding Somalia's security and borders," the president said. "That responsibility depends on how effectively you serve Somali citizens and verify the identity of everyone entering the country."

President Mohamud commended the agency's achievements, particularly the introduction of the electronic visa (e-Visa) system and the implementation of PISCES, a modern border management and identity verification platform that utilizes biometric data, including fingerprints and facial recognition, to strengthen national security.