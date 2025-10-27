Somalia: Somali Minister Launches Consultations in Waajid On Implementing One-Person, One-Vote Elections

26 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Waajid — Somalia's Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (Jama), has launched a series of consultative and awareness meetings in Waajid district aimed at advancing the implementation of the one-person, one-vote electoral system and encouraging public participation in the country's democratic process.

During his visit, Minister Jama held separate meetings with the Waajid District Council, traditional elders, and local youth representatives, listening to their views and recommendations on ensuring transparent, fair, and inclusive elections that empower citizens to directly elect their political representatives.

Speaking at the consultations, the minister described the move toward one-person, one-vote elections as a crucial step in strengthening democracy, good governance, and accountability in Somalia's state institutions.

He urged the people of South West State to play an active role in the ongoing political transformation, emphasizing that a participatory and transparent electoral process is essential for building public trust and shaping Somalia's democratic future.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.