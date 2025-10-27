Somalia: Somali Minister Launches Consultations in Waajid On Implementing One-Person, One-Vote Elections

Waajid — Somalia's Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (Jama), has launched a series of consultative and awareness meetings in Waajid district aimed at advancing the implementation of the one-person, one-vote electoral system and encouraging public participation in the country's democratic process.

During his visit, Minister Jama held separate meetings with the Waajid District Council, traditional elders, and local youth representatives, listening to their views and recommendations on ensuring transparent, fair, and inclusive elections that empower citizens to directly elect their political representatives.

Speaking at the consultations, the minister described the move toward one-person, one-vote elections as a crucial step in strengthening democracy, good governance, and accountability in Somalia's state institutions.

He urged the people of South West State to play an active role in the ongoing political transformation, emphasizing that a participatory and transparent electoral process is essential for building public trust and shaping Somalia's democratic future.