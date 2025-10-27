South Africa: Speech Therapist From Eastern Cape Crowned Miss South Africa 2025

Qhawekazi Mazaleni is a qualified speech therapist who is studying autism and promotes literacy through isiXhosa children's books.

The 24-year-old from East London won the crown at SunBet Arena while two other finalists from KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg took the runner-up spots.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni from East London in the Eastern Cape has been crowned Miss South Africa 2025.

The 24-year-old speech therapist was crowned on Saturday night at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Mazaleni is from Gonubie and speaks isiXhosa, English and Afrikaans. She started her pageant journey at Beaconhurst High School, where she was crowned First Princess.

She said she entered Miss South Africa because of her passion for improving education in South Africa. Her personal motto is: "It's only embarrassing if you're embarrassed. Don't be afraid to be seen trying."

Mazaleni holds a degree in Speech, Language and Hearing Therapy from Stellenbosch University. She is currently doing a Master of Arts in Speech-Language Pathology at the University of Pretoria, focusing on autism.

To promote early literacy, she has written and published a children's book in isiXhosa to help children learn how to read and write.

She says winning the crown has given her the power to build something lasting beyond her time as Miss South Africa.

"This is just the beginning. I want to make a real impact in my community and across the country," she said.

Luyanda Zuma, 23, from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, was named First Princess, and 27-year-old Karabo Mareka from Alexandra in Johannesburg was named Second Princess.

Mazaleni takes over the crown from Mia le Roux, whose reign was extended by two months.