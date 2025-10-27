Somalia: Somali Communications Minister Meets Telecom Executives to Discuss Improving Services

26 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Oct 26, 2025 — Somalia's Minister of Communications and Technology, Mohamed Aadan Macallin, on Sunday held a meeting with senior executives from the country's telecommunications companies to discuss ways to enhance service quality and strengthen cooperation in the sector, officials said.

The meeting, attended by the ministry's Director-General and senior representatives of various telecom firms, focused on the progress, challenges, and future goals of Somalia's communications and digital development.

Minister Macallin reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to advancing Somalia's digital transformation and building a modern, reliable communications infrastructure to ensure citizens benefit from improved and affordable digital services.

He praised telecom companies for their vital role in expanding connectivity and supporting socio-economic growth, saying their partnership is crucial to Somalia's development.

Executives from the telecom firms welcomed the ministry's engagement and commended its leadership in promoting better coordination and service standards within the ICT sector.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Communications and Technology to modernize Somalia's telecommunications sector and foster collaboration between the public and private sectors as the country pushes toward a digital future.

