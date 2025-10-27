South Africa: Omotoso Acquittal Appeal Heads to High Court - South African News Briefs - October 27, 2025

Omotoso Acquittal Appeal Heads to High Court

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will appeal Timothy Omotoso's acquittal on charges of rape and human trafficking before the Gqeberha High Court, reports SABC News. Judge Irma Schoeman acquitted the trio earlier this year, citing issues such as poor cross-examination and possible prosecutorial misconduct as reasons for the state's failure to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The NPA's earlier attempt in July to seek clarification on the judge's factual findings was dismissed, prompting its move to request permission to take the case to the Supreme Court of Appeal under Section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The acquittal, which cleared the accused of all 32 charges, drew widespread public criticism. Omotoso has since voluntarily returned to Nigeria.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Cradock Four Inquest Adjourned to March 2026

The inquest into the 1985 murders of anti-apartheid activists known as the Cradock Four - Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli, and Sparrow Mkhonto - has been adjourned until March 2026, reports EWN. The proceedings, held over two weeks at the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha, sought to determine whether the apartheid security branch, police, or others can be held responsible for the killings. Several former apartheid-era officials testified, including former deputy education minister Sam de Beer, who confirmed that Goniwe was branded as an "enemy of the state" and targeted by security forces, and former intelligence operative Craig Williamson, who denied involvement in the murders. Former police officer Isak "Krappies" Engelbrecht and retired General Christoffel van der Westhuizen also denied direct roles but acknowledged broader security operations at the time. The National Prosecuting Authority said the testimonies offered deeper insight into apartheid-era security structures. The inquest will resume on 23 March 2026, with more witness testimonies and administrative matters expected, including the delayed appearance of former Vlakplaas commander Eugene de Kock.

Road Tragedies Claim 11 Lives in Free State and Mpumalanga Crashes

Eleven people were killed in two separate road crashes in the Free State and Mpumalanga, reports SABC News. In the Free State, five people died when two vehicles collided on the N1 between Ventersburg and Winburg, with authorities attributing the accident to slippery roads caused by rain. Several others were injured and are receiving hospital treatment. In Mpumalanga, six people lost their lives and eight were seriously injured after a minibus taxi and an SUV collided in a side-swipe crash near Dullstroom, close to Belfast. Provincial authorities say the cause of the accident is under investigation.

More South African news