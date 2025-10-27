Uganda: Govt Launches Electric Fence Project to Curb Human-Wildlife Conflict in Kidepo

The government has launched a major conservation initiative to construct an electric fence around Kidepo Valley National Park, aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict and enhancing community safety in the surrounding areas.

The project, which is the first of its kind in the region, was inspected by Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, who described it as a significant milestone in the country's conservation strategy.

The 100-kilometre Phase One project is designed to protect farmlands and settlements near the park from destructive wildlife incursions while safeguarding endangered species within the reserve.

"We are committed to supporting conservation efforts and improving the lives of our people," Minister Mugarra said during the inspection.

"This electric fence will go a long way in reducing human-wildlife conflict and promoting peaceful coexistence between humans and animals."

He praised the active involvement of local residents in the construction process, emphasizing that community participation is vital to the project's sustainability.

"We appreciate the involvement of the local community in this project. Their participation is crucial to its success," he added.

Human-wildlife conflict has long been a challenge in areas bordering national parks, with communities reporting frequent crop destruction, livestock attacks, and occasional injuries caused by wild animals.

The government has pledged to continue partnering with local communities and conservation stakeholders to mitigate these conflicts and strengthen wildlife protection efforts.

"We will continue to work with local communities to address the challenges posed by human-wildlife conflict," Minister Mugarra said.

"Our goal is to ensure both people and wildlife thrive in harmony.

Similar electric fencing initiatives have been implemented in other conservation zones, including Kwale County, where authorities report a notable reduction in wildlife incursions and improved relations between park management and surrounding communities.