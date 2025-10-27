Uganda: Two Independents Withdraw From Kibale County MP Race

Two independent candidates contesting for the Kibale County Member of Parliament seat in Kamwenge District have withdrawn from the race following a National Resistance Movement (NRM) reconciliation and harmonization meeting, paving the way for the party's flag bearer, Cathbert Abigaba Mirembe.

The meeting, held on Friday at Club Afreka in Kamwenge Town, brought together NRM flag bearers, independent candidates, and those who lost in the party primaries but chose to run independently.

It was chaired by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and NRM National Vice Chairperson for Western Region Eng. Jonard Asiimwe Akiiki.

Out of the seven independent candidates earlier nominated for the Kibale County seat, Elaijah Naturinda and Moses Bakesiga officially announced their withdrawal in support of Mirembe.

Posiano Kasenene said he would first consult his family and supporters before making a final decision.

Other independents -- Pastori Kamugisha Kyamuhangire, Muhammad Turyahebwa, Emmanuel Dusabe, and Brig. Charles Kisembo -- did not attend the meeting.

In a related development, Aggrey Natuhamya, an independent candidate for Kibale East Constituency running against Minister for Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze, said he would also consult his supporters before deciding whether to withdraw.

However, Chrispus Mugisha vowed to stay in the race, while Yunisent Mubangiza, an independent candidate for the district chairperson seat, said she would announce her position after consultations.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commended the candidates who had stepped aside, calling their decision a "gesture of unity and maturity."

"I want to thank those who have accepted to step down in support of our NRM candidates. This shows that we are united and ready to move forward as one family," Tayebwa said.

He added that the NRM leadership would continue engaging the remaining candidates to reconcile before the presidential campaigns begin.

"Before the President visits Kamwenge, we want to ensure that everyone is harmonized. We don't want any internal divisions to weaken our strength," he noted.

Tayebwa also reminded residents of Kamwenge of their overwhelming support for President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 elections, where he received 94 percent of the vote.

"This time, let's raise it to 98 percent," he urged.

He further dismissed claims that President Museveni had endorsed independent candidates, clarifying that the Head of State only encouraged dialogue and unity within the party.

"The President never told anyone to stand as an independent. He simply said, 'go and harmonize' so that the NRM remains strong," Tayebwa explained.

Eng. Jonard Asiimwe Akiiki, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Region, said similar reconciliation meetings had been held in Kasese, Isingiro, and Sheema districts as part of a wider strategy to consolidate unity ahead of the 2026 general elections.

"We started these reconciliation meetings immediately after the party primaries. So far, many independent candidates have withdrawn to support our flag bearers. This spirit of unity will help us mobilize more votes for the party and for President Museveni," Asiimwe said.

At the same meeting, NRM leaders also launched a Mobilization Task Force to strengthen grassroots support for the party and its presidential candidate.

Minister Frank Tumwebaze, the incumbent MP for Kibale East, commended the independents who had withdrawn and encouraged others to join the reconciliation effort.

"I appreciate those who have accepted to put the party first by stepping down for the flag bearers. For those still consulting, we respect your process, and we remain open for dialogue," Tumwebaze said.

The withdrawal of the two candidates marks a significant step in the NRM's efforts to restore unity in Kamwenge District and reinforce party cohesion ahead of the 2026 polls.