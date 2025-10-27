Zimbabwe: Comic Elder Strikes Gold Again, Gifted U.S.$150,000 By Chivayo for 'Making President Laugh'

Comedian Leeroy Tadiwanashe Zavare, popularly known as Comic Elder, has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time after controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo gifted him a staggering US$150,000 "for making the President laugh."

This comes a few days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa personally handed him a brand-new Ford Raptor.

In a lengthy social media post, Chivayo said the cash gift was a "small token of appreciation" for the comedian's talent and humour.

"For a young comedian to make the President of the Republic laugh is never a small achievement! His Excellency's words -- 'Ndafara newe mfana' -- set you apart. Ukafadza President, neniwo unenge wandifadza and wafadza nyika yese!"

The controversial tenderpreneur, known for showering public figures with luxury cars and cash gifts, told Comic Elder to collect US$150,000 from his lawyer Sikhumbuzo Mpofu and "buy a decent house".

"For safety, the money can be transferred directly to your preferred bank account," Chivayo added. "Or my lawyer can facilitate the purchase of your desired house and transfer it into your name. The choice is entirely yours."

Comic Elder's characters, including Anna Mugwaku, Obvious Mututu, Alfred Mweya, Nichodimas Chigovanyika, and Potipher Zvombo, have become household favourites.

Chivayo's lavish spending on public figures landed him in a corruption dossier reportedly authored by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, calling for investigations into possible siphoning of state funds through dubiously awarded tenders.