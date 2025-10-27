Somalia: Kenyan Woman Injured By Stray Bullet From Clash Between Somalia Security Agencies Near Border in Mandera

Mandera — A Kenyan woman was shot and injured following a clash between two security agencies in Somalia's Bulla Hawa area near the Kenya-Somalia border in Mandera.

The incident happened on October 23, 2025, in the Kullun area, police said.

The agencies disagreed and engaged in a shootout that led to the incident. Officials said a stray bullet hit a Kenyan woman on the Mandera side.

She was injured in the right leg and rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted in stable condition.

This raised tension in the area amid fears the fighting would escalate. The Kenyan officials said they had sought an explanation from the agencies in Somalia over the incident.

This is the latest such incident in the area as the security teams in Somalia squabble over the control of the region.

There are fears the fighting may escalate and lead to refugees spilling into Kenya.

The border is usually a busy place as those from Somalia cross to Kenya for shopping despite the tensions. Those from Kenya also cross to Somalia for various errands.

On September 28, 2025, a woman was injured after a falling bullet hit her in the same area. This followed the ongoing fighting in Somalia.

Police said the woman was at her home near the border region when a stray bullet fell from the sky and hit her in the upper right hand.

The bullet lodged in the upper hand, and the woman was later rushed to the Mandera Referral Hospital, where a surgery was successfully conducted to remove it.

Police said the bullet was fired from the nearby Somalia's Bula Hawa town, where there are ongoing clashes between armed groups over its control.

In August 2025, a 44-year-old Kenyan woman was killed after stepping on an explosive device at the Kenya-Somalia border in Mandera Town.

Fatuma Madnur Mohamed died on August 14, 2025, after stepping on a suspected explosive remnant of war, police said.

The device had landed about 100 meters from the main border after being launched from Bula Hawa, Somalia, where local security agencies are clashing for control of the region.

Tension remains high in the area amid fears of spillover into Kenya.

Security officials said they had heightened alertness as fighting raged.

The confrontations centre around the strategic town of Bula Hawa in the Gedo region, deepening tensions between Mogadishu and the semi-autonomous Jubaland administration.

Efforts are ongoing to de-escalate the conflict.

Kenyan officials have increased patrols along the border to prevent any spillover. Sporadic fighting has been reported just a few kilometres from the crossing point.