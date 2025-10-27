Kenya: KRA Chair Pushes Back At IMF On Tax-to-GDP Rule, Shilling Policy

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) chairman Ndiritu Mureithi has questioned the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) insistence on strict adherence to global fiscal rules, arguing that Kenya's economic management should be guided by local realities rather than rigid external benchmarks.

According to Mureithi, the IMF's recent visit to Nairobi revealed growing divergence between the Fund's recommendations and Kenya's current policy direction, particularly on taxation and exchange-rate management.

"The tax-to-GDP ratio is a rule of thumb created by our friends at the IMF. I do not always agree with them," he said.

"It's not to be followed dogmatically like it is biblical truth or truth from the Quran."

Mureithi said IMF officials who were in the country two weeks ago had raised concerns about the stability of the Kenyan shilling, arguing that it was "too stable" and may be interfering with monetary policy transmission and inflation targeting.

The KRA chair's remarks come as Kenya continues talks with the IMF on a possible new financing framework after ending a previous programme early.

The IMF team's visit, which concluded on October 9, involved consultations with the National Treasury, Central Bank of Kenya and other economic agencies.

In its post-visit statement, the Bretton Woods institution said talks focused on fiscal consolidation, governance reforms, and the credibility of Kenya's public-debt framework.

The IMF has for years used the tax-to-GDP ratio as a benchmark to measure a country's revenue mobilisation performance, with Kenya's ratio standing at about 14.2 percent below the sub-Saharan average of 16 percent.

But Mureithi insisted that such metrics must be applied with flexibility, taking into account local economic structures and growth priorities.