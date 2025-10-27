Africa: AU Urges Complete Removal of Coercive Measures

ILLEGAL sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries are an impediment to the country's socio-economic development, hence they must be removed immediately and unconditionally, the African Union has said.

Zimbabwe has been reeling under the yoke of the punitive unilateral coercive measures for over two decades and this has had a detrimental effect on its growth prospects.

In a statement to mark the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day that was observed on October 25, AU chairperson, Mr Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said the unilateral coercive measures represented a major impediment to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe and the broader Sadc region.

"They have severely constrained Zimbabwe's access to international finance, deterred foreign direct investment and increased the cost of doing business, thereby undermining our collective efforts to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals," he said

The AU chairperson expressed concern over the continued negative impact of the sanctions, saying they had persisted for far too long.

"On the occasion of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Anti-Sanctions Day, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has once again issued a firm and unequivocal call for the immediate and unconditional lifting of all unilateral sanctions imposed against the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"The AUC Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's full solidarity with Zimbabwe and its people and aligns the continental body completely with the position articulated by SADC," said the AU.

Mr Youssouf said the coercive measures had directly hampered Zimbabwe's progress towards the attainment of national goals, including Vision 2030 and negatively affected regional macroeconomic convergence and integration targets within SADC.

The AU, he said, would continue rallying support in calling for the unconditional removal of the Western sanctions.

"The AUC Chairperson reiterated the African Union's unwavering commitment to continue mobilising support for the brotherly nation of Zimbabwe until these punitive measures are fully lifted, allowing the country to realize its full potential for the prosperity of its people and the continent," he said.

Countries including China, Russia, Palestine, as well as other nations and international organisations have continued to call for the lifting of the unilateral coercive measures.

In showing solidarity with Zimbabwe, the Chinese embassy in Harare at the weekend shared a photograph taken on July 11, 2008, when China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Wang Guangya vetoed a US-drafted resolution at the UN Security Council that sought to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe.

"This vote was not just a diplomatic choice; it was a promise of solidarity that continues to shape the China-Zimbabwe partnership today," said the Chinese Embassy.

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov, said Moscow has always and will always support Zimbabwe "naturally".

"We have close coordination in political affairs, both domestically and internationally," said the diplomat in a recent interview with The Herald.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri said the sanctions were a hinderance to the country's developmental efforts, hence should be removed in total.

"You know that Palestine supports Zimbabwe all the time and we are totally against the illegal sanctions and we support Zimbabwe's bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) because it will represent us and it will represent all the oppressed people besides representing all Africans," he said.