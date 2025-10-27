Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF UK Women Donate Sewing Machines to First Lady

Blessings Chidakwa — A WAVE of admiration continues to sweep across the nation and beyond for First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa's compassionate work, as her Angel of Hope Foundation receives support from the Zanu PF Women's League UK District, which has donated sewing machines.

The women said they were inspired by Mother Zimbabwe's unwavering commitment to improving the livelihoods of women and youths across the country and donated the sewing machines to assist where there is need.

A delegation from the Zanu PF Women's League UK District met the First Lady yesterday at her Zimbabwe House offices to present the brand-new sewing machines in recognition of her tireless efforts to uplift communities through empowerment and charitable initiatives.

In making the presentation, the women said the donation was intended to complement Dr Mnangagwa's ongoing efforts to empower communities through self-reliance and skills development.

The First Lady, visibly touched by the gesture, expressed heartfelt gratitude and praised the women for their solidarity and commitment to uplifting others.

"I am humbled by your kindness. Your thoughtfulness will go a long way in empowering families and creating livelihoods.

"You are working hard for your own families, yet you thought of others in need and made sacrifices on their behalf. Acts like this deeply touch me," she said.

Some of the members from the Zanu PF Women's League UK District with the sewing machines they donated to Angel of Hope Foundation at Zimbabwe House yesterday.

Dr Mnangagwa commended the Zanu PF UK Women League for taking the initiative to support the Angel of Hope Foundation's programmes, complementing her efforts to enhance community empowerment.

Zanu PF Women's League UK District Secretary for Finance, Hellen Rushwaya, said the gesture was a token of appreciation and support for the First Lady's philanthropic programmes that promote self-reliance and practical skills development.

"As women in the UK, we held a fundraising event to raise money, and we were also supported by our relatives and friends.

"After that, we considered how best to use the funds. We decided to do something that could help many people, so we chose to buy sewing machines.

"We bought the sewing machines as a starting point and presented them to our First Lady after seeing her life-changing programmes as she travelled across the country assisting the needy," she said.

Cde Rushwaya also said Dr Mnangagwa's initiatives for women and youths inspired them to come up with the idea to buy the machines.

"Sewing connects closely with women, so now we understand some of their needs and will continue working with the First Lady, alongside our fellow women in the UK, to support her good work," she added.

Zanu PF UK District Secretary for Student Affairs and Scholarships, Patricia Chimombe, said the First Lady is proving to be a role model to many women and children in Zimbabwe and beyond because of her outstanding work.

"We came as women to show our admiration for the work being done by our First Lady, particularly her efforts with women and children. I am a social worker by profession, and I truly admire her work across the country.

"As women, we deeply appreciate her dedication to serving our country and communities, especially in supporting disadvantaged women and children. We are also pleased that Dr Mnangagwa serves as a role model for many women and children in Zimbabwe," she said.

Cde Chimombe said they also drew inspiration from meeting the First Lady at Cambridge University in 2023, where she was recognised for her outstanding work by Britons who appreciated her philanthropic efforts in Zimbabwe, particularly her programmes for women and youth.

"We were deeply touched and felt that we, as women in the UK, should also show our appreciation for the work being done by our First Lady in Zimbabwe," she said.

"When the initiative to buy sewing machines came up, I was overjoyed. As Zimbabweans, we should not only allow outsiders to honour our First Lady but also celebrate her in our own way, showing that she is our mother and that we are willing to work with her."

Cde Chimombe also mentioned that they plan to attend some of the First Lady's programmes, including Nhanga, Gota and Ixhiba, to learn from her vast knowledge.

The First Lady's concern for the welfare of vulnerable groups has seen her travel across the country, donating what she mobilises to all those in need, in a non-partisan approach.