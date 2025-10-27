Zimbabwe: CPU Activates Disaster Management Processes Ahead of Rainy Season

THE Civil Protection Unit has activated its disaster management systems from national to grassroots level in anticipation of cyclones that will hit Sadc countries as the rainy season starts.

Cyclones routinely appear in the south-west Indian Ocean every year, with the only major variables being the position and direction of each cyclone and its power, which are given by short-term forecasts.

Every year, the Government, through CPU -- the country's disaster management agency that includes stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Defence Forces, police, Zimbabwe Red Cross, development partners and non-governmental organisations -- comes up with a contingency plan before the rainfall season.

The contingency plan seeks to deal with weather-induced hazards such as cyclones, floods and heat waves, among others, due to the effects of climate change.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It also gives impetus to efforts to contain natural disasters that have affected the country in the past, particularly in low-lying areas.

Last week, stakeholders met in Bulawayo for a workshop to review the multi contingency plan.

CPU director Mr Nathan Nkomo said projections by the Meteorological Services Department and regional weather forecasters have predicted that several cyclones would hit the SADC region and the Government was not taking chances.

"One of the presentations at the workshop was from the Met Department, which, together with regional weather forecasters, predicted a total of nine cyclones to affect parts of the southern region of the continent, but only six are predicted to be felt in the SADC region," he said.

"Cyclones typically affect Zimbabwe between February and March when the country receives the highest amount of rain, so the Minister of Local Government and Public Works has directed CPU to activate all its disaster management system from the national level down to the grassroots level.

"All line ministries that are responsible for disaster management are also in sync with CPU's multi-contingency plan for the 2025-2026 rainfall season," said Mr Nkomo.

Disaster management, he said, demands a multi sectoral approach that is developed to prepare and adequately respond to a multiplicity of hazards that include tropical cyclones, riverine flooding, flash floods, landslides, heat waves, severe thunderstorms, hailstorms, fires, and human and animal epidemics, water-borne diseases, crop pests, strong winds, mid-season dry spells, mine accidents, as well as road traffic accidents.

"For instance, EMA must come with a disaster response plan that ensures that the environment does not bear the brunt of the aftermath of a disaster, such as floods or a fire," said Mr Nkomo.

"If there is an outbreak of foot-and-mouth in any part of the country, then it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to give out the early warning systems," he said.

Addressing delegates at the workshop, Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe said disaster risk management is no longer about reacting after a disaster occurs.

"It's about anticipating, preparing, and mitigating the impacts of a hazard. These ultimately lessen the burden posed by hazards and contingency planning is one of the most effective tools we have to minimise the impacts of hazards on people, property, and livelihoods using a sector-wide and whole of Government approach," he said.

"Sadly, this workshop has been conducted in the backdrop of a recent fatal road accident, which occurred in South Africa on 12 October 2025, claiming 43 lives, leaving more than 40 passengers with various degrees of injuries."

Minister Garwe said the rainfall forecast indicates that most parts of Zimbabwe are likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While this projection is encouraging for agriculture and water resources, it also heightens the risk of extreme weather events such as flooding, heavy storms, cyclones, landslides, dry spells and possible disease outbreaks such as cholera and malaria.

"This calls for enhanced preparedness and contingency planning at all levels as this can have devastating impacts on our communities, livelihoods, infrastructure and economy."

He said the country was still grappling with residual effects of past disasters such as Tropical Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani in 2019 and Cyclone Dineo in Tsholotsho in 2017.

"In response, the Government embarked on a massive recovery effort to build homes for the displaced households, 224 in Chimanimani and 306 in Tsholotsho. However, these projects have not yet been completed due to funding constraints.

"These emotional projects will be accorded the priority that they deserve in our planning for 2026 financial year," he said.