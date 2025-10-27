Zimbabwe: More Investments Planned for Zimbabwe Aviation Infrastructure

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Zimbabwe's aviation sector as a key driver of economic development, with more investment earmarked for airport infrastructure, air connectivity and airline partnerships.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said this in a speech read on his behalf by the director of finance in the ministry, Mr Xavier Chisoko, at the 10th anniversary celebrations of Fastjet Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday.

"It gives me great pleasure and honour to deliver this address as we celebrate Fastjet Zimbabwe's momentous achievement of 10 years flying in Zimbabwe. This is indeed the testament of what hard work, determination and resilience can deliver for all of us," the minister said.

The minister said the Government recognised aviation as a vital enabler of economic development, trade and tourism, and has therefore prioritised investment in airport expansion and modernisation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Based on the realisation that aviation is the catalyst for the development of our economy, we are here to celebrate Fastjet Zimbabwe on this occasion," he said.

He noted that in recent years, the Government had rolled out massive investments at major airports, including Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, Victoria Falls International Airport, and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

"The Government of Zimbabwe has made a conscious decision to develop and enhance the country's aviation infrastructure. This decision saw massive investments at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, Victoria

Falls International Airport, and just recently at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport," he said.

The minister highlighted that policy reform had been equally important in transforming the aviation landscape.

"The Government has also applied a comprehensive policy vision of the aviation sector, leading to Zimbabwe committing to the solemn declaration of the Single African Air Transport Market," he said.

He said this policy framework, coupled with the Civil Aviation Amendment Act of 2018, which separated the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe's regulatory and operational functions, had enhanced efficiency and transparency in the sector.

Minister Mhona commended Fastjet Zimbabwe for its remarkable growth since its establishment in 2015.

"Fastjet obtained its air service permit in March 2015 and secured its air operator certificate in October 2015. On the 28th of October 2015, the airline launched its operations and its first flight from Harare to Victoria Falls was on an Airbus A319, nicknamed Cecil the Lion.

"From this day, the airline has never looked back as it continues to soar to greater heights," he said.

The minister noted that the airline currently serves Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls domestically, while regionally it flies to Johannesburg, Maputo, Nelspruit and Lusaka.

"It is therefore only incumbent upon us as the aviation authority to encourage Fastjet to continue and look for more routes to enable our country, Zimbabwe, to be connected to markets and experience all that is out there," he added.

He said Fastjet's growing fleet of Embraer ERJ-125 regional jets reflected the airline's strong operational model and contribution to passenger growth.

"If you go to any airport in Zimbabwe, you always see a Fastjet aircraft landing or taking off. This is truly a sign that an airline can contribute to the growth of the aviation sector and the economic expansion of the country," the Minister said.

Under President Mnangagwa's leadership, the minister said, aviation had been identified as a key catalyst in achieving Vision 2030, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.

"Under the capable leadership of His Excellency, the President, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, aviation has been identified as a catalyst that enables Zimbabwe to reach its target of being a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society by the year 2030," he said.

The minister added that the Government will continue to pursue international re-engagements and partnerships through participation in global aviation forums such as the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) Yamoussoukro Decision Day and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Conference.

"It is in such forums that we will promote and advance this objective," he said, noting that Fastjet Zimbabwe had already represented the country at ICAO 2024 in Malaysia.

The minister noted global rankings positioning Zimbabwe as a leading tourist destination, attributing this to successful marketing and improved air connectivity.

"KAYA ranked Zimbabwe as one of the world's most visited countries in 2025, and World Forbes also ranked Zimbabwe as the number one must-visit country in the world," he said.

He said this progress was the result of joint efforts between the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, particularly under rural development initiatives that had improved accessibility to various destinations.

"Air connectivity into Zimbabwe has been a success, and I know you will agree with me that Zimbabwe is indeed a beautiful country," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister encouraged Fastjet and Air Zimbabwe to collaborate and expand their routes to new destinations such as Masvingo, Kariba and Buffalo Range, especially following the refurbishment of Grand Reef Airport.

"I am calling on all our aviation players in Zimbabwe to collaborate for the betterment of our country. Moving forward, we will see both Fastjet and Air Zimbabwe working closely together," he said.

He also assured the public of the government's ongoing commitment to the national airline's revival.

"The Government of Zimbabwe is seized with efforts to revive our flag carrier to its glory days. The national carrier is currently doing well, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Air Zimbabwe takes its rightful place as the country's flag carrier," he said.

Minister Mhona commended Fastjet Zimbabwe for its achievements and contribution to national development.

"To Fastjet, I want to say congratulations for spreading your wings and making this ambitious project a success. You have grown to be an award-winning African airline flying to six destinations across three countries," he said.

"Let us reflect and enjoy this moment and celebrate with Fastjet on this 10th occasion of flying in Zimbabwe."