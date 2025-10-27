Rwanda: MTN Unveils 'Ms. Baza' Ai Assistant to Bridge Rwanda's Digital Divide

MTN Rwanda has unveiled 'Ms. Baza' (ask), a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant,

designed to make digital services more inclusive and accessible across the country and other

African markets.

The announcement was made during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Africa 2025 in Kigali,

where the telecom giant showcased its vision for an AI-driven future.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer Ali

Monzer said the company's approach to artificial intelligence goes beyond technology, it's about inclusion, empowerment, and national development.

"This is just a prototype for now, but we are committed to roll out this in the next few months.

When we talk about AI, we talk about responsible AI. 'Ms. Baza' understands English, French, Kinyarwanda and Kiswahili. Any AI model should be inclusive, transparent and it should be for everyone. Ms. Mbaza will also be accessed with people who don't have smart phones," he said.

MTN Rwanda continues to expand its network infrastructure to ensure no one is left behind in

the digital era. By the end of 2024, the company had achieved 99.7 per cent population coverage

for basic services and 87 per cent broadband coverage.

"We are investing heavily in rural connectivity, with the goal of making sure every Rwandan,

regardless of location, can access modern digital tools and opportunities."

Earlier this year, MTN launched Rwanda's first commercial 5G network, which the CEO

described not as just another network, but "a catalyst for national digital transformation."

The 5G platform, he explained, will enable startups, developers, and innovators to create real time applications powered by AI and advanced analytics.

MTN's mobile money platform, MoMo, is also playing a central role in advancing financial

inclusion. Described by the CEO as "a way of life in Rwanda," MoMo is expanding beyond

traditional payments into areas like micro-lending and digital savings.

"We are expanding financial services beyond basic transactions to include solutions such as

micro lending and savings. We are also focusing a lot on advanced services (bank tech micro-

lending, saving)," he said.

"Right now, we have more than half a million active merchants accepting payments in

pharmacies, hospitals, restaurants, and more. We are trying to drive more adoption, and also to

make sure financial inclusion is everywhere in Rwanda, and no one is left behind."