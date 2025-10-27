Zimbabwe: Dynamos in Nail-Biting Victory Against Highlanders, Books Place in Chibuku Super Cup Final

27 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

HARARE footballing giants, Dynamos have become the first club in Premier Soccer League (PSL) history to qualify for three consecutive Chibuku Super Cup finals.

Dembare's ticket to the final came after beating Highlanders 5-3 on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Sunday's win gave Dynamos a chance to defend the Chibuku Super Cup, which they won in 2023 and 2024.

Dynamos took a first-half lead, thanks to Emmanuel Jalai's 15th-minute strike.

However, Bosso came back in the second half with determination and focus, which saw them score an equaliser in the 68th minute through Melikhaya Ncube.

After playing a one-all draw in regulation time, the match headed straight for penalty shootouts, where they scored all their spot kicks, taking advantage of Bosso, who missed their fourth kick through Prince Ndlovu.

Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu could not hide his happiness as he praised his charges' performance.

"I'm happy; if you look, there is an improvement in how we are keeping possession as a team.

"Our performance was good; even in penalty shootouts, we proved to be the best, and I have to praise the boys," said Kaindu.

Dynamos will now play Triangle FC in the final, which is scheduled for next month on a date to be announced.

