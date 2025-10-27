Kenya: CS Ogamba Warns Against National Exam Malpractice

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has issued a stern warning to school heads, parents, and candidates against engaging in examination malpractice as the national exams begin across the country.

Ogamba said the government has put in place stringent measures to safeguard the integrity of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), which will see a total of 3.4 million learners sit their exams.

He assured that candidates are well-prepared and expressed confidence in their ability to perform well, urging all education stakeholders to uphold honesty and transparency throughout the examination period.

Ogamba cautioned that anyone found attempting to compromise the integrity of the exams will face severe disciplinary action and called on the public to report any suspected irregularities to relevant authorities.

"The government has various institutions of higher learning that will accommodate all learners depending on the grades they obtain," he said.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Nyagesenda SDA Church in Marani Sub County, Kisii County, Ogamba assured that schools had already received capitation funds to facilitate smooth operations during the examination period.

To ensure credible administration of the examinations, the Ministry of Education has deployed 342,687 contracted professionals to oversee the exercise.

These include centre managers, supervisors, invigilators, security officers, officials from the Ministry of Education, and officers from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 22, Ogamba emphasized that this year's examination management will rely heavily on inter-agency collaboration to uphold integrity and transparency.

"In order to deliver a seamless and credible examination and assessment process, the Ministry has embraced a multi-agency approach involving the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, the Teachers Service Commission, and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), among other stakeholders," read part of the statement.