Kenya: Rare Albino Antelope Sighted in Kenya's Remote Sibiloi National Park

27 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers on patrol were treated to a breathtaking spectacle along the serene shores of Lake Turkana's Alia Bay in Sibiloi National Park -- the sighting of a rare albino Tiang, a subspecies of the Northern Topi antelope.

The remarkable sighting, confirmed by KWS on Monday morning, has sparked awe among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, highlighting the wonders of Kenya's rich biodiversity.

"During a routine patrol along the serene shores of Alia Bay in Sibiloi National Park, the KWS team witnessed a truly rare sight -- an albino Tiang (Northern Topi)!" KWS said in a social post.

The agency described the encounter as a powerful reminder of nature's beauty and unpredictability, urging Kenyans to continue supporting efforts to protect the country's wild spaces for future generations.

Albinism in wildlife is an extremely rare genetic condition that results from the absence of melanin, leading to white or pale coloration and often affecting an animal's vision.

In the wild, albino animals are especially vulnerable to predators due to their distinctive appearance and weak sight.

KWS encouraged the public to share their own extraordinary wildlife experiences as part of efforts to deepen appreciation for Kenya's diverse ecosystems.

