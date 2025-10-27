Kenya: Police in Kisumu Foil CBD Robbery With Violence Incident

Kisumu — Police in Kisumu on Monday morning foiled a robbery with violence incident in the city's Central Business District, recovering an AK-47 rifle and arresting a 21-year-old suspect following a dramatic chase and gunfire exchange.

According to police reports, officers from the Kisumu Central patrol team, code-named Delta Sierra, were on routine patrol along St. Otieno Oyoo Street when they heard a gunshot near the Patel Sarmaj area.

Upon rushing to the scene, officers found that a security guard, Mr. Bernard Onyango, had been attacked and robbed of his mobile phone, a pair of rubber shoes, and tied up with a piece of cloth by an armed assailant.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Oduor alias "Kevo," reportedly opened fire upon spotting the officers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The police pursued him as he attempted to flee and later found him hiding inside a water storage drum on the rooftop of the Patel Sarmaj building.

During the arrest, officers recovered an AK-47 rifle, serial number 94883, loaded with five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

A spent cartridge was also recovered from the scene.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, Deputy OCPD Kisumu Central, Mr. Bakari Mwanauli, commended the quick response of the patrol team, saying their vigilance helped prevent further harm.

"Our officers acted swiftly and professionally in responding to the gunfire. The suspect was armed and dangerous, but through teamwork and tactical coordination, they managed to arrest him without any casualties," said Mwanauli.

"We are intensifying operations within the CBD to ensure such incidents are curtailed and residents feel safe to go about their business," he added.

The suspect is currently in police custody at Kisumu Central Police Station as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kisumu Central continue with investigations.

Police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities within the city.