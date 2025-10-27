South Africa: Nzama Turns Up the Volume On Jozi's Booming Creative Economy

27 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bridget Hilton-Barber

The DJ and producer Kenny Nzama is one of the champions of Jozi My Jozi's Babize Bonke campaign.

Meet Kenny Nzama, one of the champions of Jozi My Jozi's new creative campaign called Babize Bonke (it means "let them all come" in isiZulu), which invites people to experience the revival of the city through the eyes of its creative citizens.

"Music is the great unifier, and my instrument is the turntable," says Nzama, more famously known as DJ Kenzhero, a pioneer of the South African hip-hop scene who has long been delighting dance floors with his delicious infusions of soul, funk and jazz.

As DJ Kenzhero, he has shared stages with artists such as Tumi & The Volume, Lebo Mashile, Blk Sonshine, Simphiwe Dana and Freshlyground. He has featured at festivals such as Oppikoppi, Rocking the Daisies, Macufe and Standard Bank Jazz, and performed at clubs like the Colour Bar, Bassline, Devine Lounge, 206 and Sidewalk Café.

"My front face is a DJ," says Nzama, "but my back space is a whole lot of different conversations." He is also a music producer and booking agent, and he puts bands together. He's a creative entrepreneur who turns decks into deals and...

