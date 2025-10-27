Zambia Needs an Updated Constitution, and the People Will Shape It

What will define the success of this constitutional reform process is whether Zambians believe it reflects their voice. That is the standard we should be judged by. This is an opportunity we cannot waste.

Reform of Zambia's constitution has been attempted many times before but has often stalled or been derailed by politics. This time, we have no choice but to do better. We must do better. If we are serious about deepening our democracy, strengthening our institutions, and driving our country towards the economic and social development we all want, then we need to get this right. It is our collective duty.

On this basis, President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a Technical Committee on Constitutional Reform. Alongside 24 other representatives, including a former supreme court judge, faith leaders, traditional leaders, leaders of civil society organisations and academics, I have the honour of being tasked with undertaking a nationwide consultation of the people and drafting the proposed amendments.

The committee reflects Zambian society. Its diverse composition is important because the work of this committee is not an abstract exercise. Our constitution is the foundation of how we govern, how we share power, how we protect rights and how we hold leaders accountable. The constitution is also our most important tool for national development. When the constitution is weak, when it does not reflect social changes over time or does not help foster national development,...