Kenya: Kwale's Shimoni Port Welcomes First Luxury Cruise Ship

Nairobi — Shimoni Port in Kenya's South Coast received its first-ever luxury cruise vessel last week, marking a major milestone for the recently completed facility.

The SH Diana, carrying 249 passengers, made its inaugural call to the port, where it was received by port officials, county leaders, and tourism stakeholders.

Passengers toured several of Kwale County's top attractions, including Kisite Mpunguti Marine Park, Wasini Island, and other historical sites along the coastline. The county's beaches have been ranked 'Best in Africa' for five consecutive years by the World Travel Awards.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Acting Manager for Corporate Communication Dave Jones Buchere, representing Managing Director Captain William Ruto, said the successful docking underscored the government's commitment to expanding cruise tourism -- one of Kenya's fastest-growing tourism segments.

"Shimoni Port has elevated Kwale's potential for cruise tourism and will spur job creation, hospitality investment, and community-based tourism initiatives," Buchere said.

The SH Diana, which regularly calls at the ports of Mombasa and Lamu, made its first visit to Shimoni, boosting the South Coast's profile as a new cruise tourism destination.

The welcoming ceremony brought together key tourism stakeholders, including Kwale Governor Fatma Achani, representatives from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), and other government agencies.