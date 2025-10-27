Ghana: Austria Envoy Advocates Women Participation in Peace, Security

EMPOWERMENT and participation of women in peace and security, which is also an integral part of Austria's training programmes at the Kofi Annan International Peace Centre (KAIPTC), is one area Austria is seeking to make a difference, Mr Jürgen Heissel, the Austrian Ambassador to Ghana, has said.

He said that these programmes focus on building local capacity to address increasing insecurity, displacement, and the growing impacts of climate change, while helping women and youth acquire the skills and confidence needed to take on leadership roles in peace-building and disaster management.

Mr Heissel was speaking to The Ghanaian Times on Friday on the occasion of Austria's National Day, celebrated on October 26.

On gender parity, inclusion and leadership, he said Austria was determined to support Ghana's quest of ensuring gender equality.

"Ghana has taken important steps. The Affirmative Action Bill, if fully implemented, can be an important tool. Also, the fact that Ghana has a female Vice President for the first time will serve as inspiration and encouragement for more women to join politics," Mr Heissel said.

In his response to a question on Ghana's journey in empowering women, the Austrian Ambassador to Ghana said all countries were struggling with persistent obstacles to gender equality and inclusion. However, Austria is ready to engage with Ghana in a dialogue to deepen the exchange of good practice and expertise for the benefit of the people.

"As much as I see the importance of women in leadership, I would also like to see more men showing leadership in supporting gender equality, women's empowerment, or standing up against violence against women and girls or discrimination," Mr Heissel added.

On gender disparities that Ghana must address to accelerate progress towards equality and inclusion, the Austrian Ambassador to Ghana advocated for improved access to quality education for girls - especially in rural areas - providing girls with a safe and enabling environment, and increasing women's representation in politics at all levels.

When asked if he believes that achieving gender parity in leadership -- across governance, security, and business -- was a realistic goal within our lifetime, Mr Heissel responded in the affirmative.

"I strongly believe in this! I have simply not heard one meaningful or reasonable argument why we should not put all our efforts behind achieving this goal. It is not only a fundamental human right but needed if we want to tap our full potential for growth, development, or peace and stability."