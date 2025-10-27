Uganda: Why Ugandan Businesses Must Go Beyond Transactions and Care About Customer Well-Being

Business executives must remember that customers are human beings navigating the same economic storms

COMMENT | SIMON DDEMBE | The year 2025 has tested the resilience of many Ugandans. Business activity has remained sluggish, household incomes continue to shrink, and countless families are struggling to stay afloat. One clear example comes from the education sector, where several schools have increased tuition and introduced hidden charges, sometimes by as much as US$50 along with steep fees for school trips.

Yet, the most concerning issue hasn't been the increment itself but how it was done without any consultation or empathy. At a time when parents are visibly strained, schools have acted as though they are detached from the harsh realities facing the very people who sustain them.

When I asked an administrator at my children's school whether they had considered the financial and emotional burden this placed on parents, his response was blunt: "Our priority is to get parents to pay dues." That moment captured a deeper truth about how many institutions, not just schools, operate today. Relationships with customers have become purely transactional, driven by collection, not connection.

Unfortunately, this mindset extends far beyond the classroom. Across industries, too many businesses engage their customers as mere sources of revenue rather than partners in progress. They sell substandard products, offer mediocre service, or make inconsiderate decisions, provided the cash keeps flowing. While this may yield short-term profit, it erodes the bedrock of sustainable growth, trust and loyalty.

Every business leader must remember this: your customers are human beings navigating the same economic storms. They work hard, sacrifice, and stretch themselves just to afford what you offer. Treating them with empathy, dignity, and respect is not just good manners; it's good business.

The timeless saying "the customer is king" isn't a hollow slogan. It's a strategic truth. Businesses that genuinely care about the well-being and mental health of their customers stand out. They listen. They engage. They involve customers in decisions that affect them. Because when people feel heard, they become loyal and loyalty fuels longevity.

True success is not measured by the volume of your sales but by the depth of your relationships. A business that understands its customers' realities, their struggles, aspirations, and emotions becomes more than a vendor; it becomes a trusted ally.

In today's uncertain economy, empathy is not a weakness; it's a growth strategy. When you prioritize customer well-being, you build a resilient brand, inspire loyalty, and create a legacy that outlasts market cycles. So, as we navigate these challenging times, every business must ask itself one question: Are we merely transacting, or are we truly connecting?