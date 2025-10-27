Kenya: Jootrh Installs AI-Enabled Mammography Equipment to Boost Cancer Diagnosis

Nairobi — The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has installed an AI-enabled digital mammography system, marking a major leap in the country's efforts to enhance early detection and treatment of breast cancer at the regional and sub-national level.

The newly commissioned Amulet Sophinity digital mammography system integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) -- an advanced 3D imaging technology that produces high-resolution images using low-dose X-rays.

It allows clinicians to identify subtle breast tissue abnormalities, including early-stage cancerous and pathological cells, with greater precision than traditional systems.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) Monday said the installation represents "a major milestone in advancing early cancer detection and equitable access to diagnostic services."

"The installation of the Amulet Sophinity digital mammography system marks a powerful step toward strengthening Kenya's fight against breast cancer through precision, comfort, and inclusivity," the Ministry said in a statement.

High-risk individual

The system will primarily serve high-risk individuals aged 40 and above, including both men and women referred for screening by clinicians.

Those with a family history of cancer can begin screening as early as age 35, allowing for early detection and timely medical intervention.

JOOTRH noted that the new technology also enhances patient comfort and accessibility.

The system, JOOTRH explained, can be adjusted to heights as low as 50 centimeters, making it wheelchair-accessible, while ensuring less discomfort during compression and faster image capture.

Beyond screening, the machine plays a crucial role in monitoring treatment progress, helping clinicians determine whether tumors are shrinking during chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Following the installation, JOOTRH conducted free mammogram screenings for 15 individuals aged 40 and above. The service is now fully operational and available to the public at an affordable rate of Sh1,500.

Hospital officials said the initiative underscores JOOTRH's ongoing commitment to expanding access to quality oncology care and advancing diagnostic innovation in the Lake Region and beyond.