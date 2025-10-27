Liberia: Nasscorp Demonstrates Strong Financial Stewardship, Transparency

The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) has earned commendation for its robust financial performance and transparency, according to the Auditor General's latest report covering the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The report, released by Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson, Sr., FCCA, CFIP, CFC, commended NASSCORP for its fair and accurate financial reporting, confirming that the Corporation's statements "present fairly" its financial position and performance in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

"In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly the Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Financial Performance, Cash Flow Statement, and all other disclosures for the year ended in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles," the Auditor General noted in his official opinion.

This latest audit reinforces NASSCORP's position as one of Liberia's best-managed public institutions, with solid governance and robust financial systems in place to protect workers' contributions and sustain long-term social security benefits.

The report highlights strong financial management practices, strategic investments, and comprehensive risk oversight, positioning the Corporation as a model of fiscal responsibility and accountability in Liberia's public sector.

The 2022 financial statements reveal that NASSCORP maintained substantial growth across its key revenue streams, with total contributions reaching over US$60.65 million, a significant increase from US$22.02 million in 2021.

National Pension Scheme (NPS) contributions alone totaled approximately US$47.96 million, while Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) contributions rose to US$12.69 million. These figures underscore the Corporation's expanding role in safeguarding workers' social security benefits across the country.

NASSCORP's investment portfolio performed steadily, generating both rental and interest income that strengthened its financial position. Rental income for the year amounted to US$823,495, doubling the previous year's total, with NASSCORP properties including Kakata Commercial Building, Lofa Guest House, and the Corporation's main administrative building contributing substantially. Interest income surged to US$2.56 million, primarily driven by Treasury Bill investments, reflecting strategic cash management and investment in government securities.

The Corporation's financial assets totaled US$84.65 million at the end of 2022, slightly down from US$87.39 million in 2021, as management strategically reinvested some assets to diversify holdings. Treasury Bills holdings stood at US$11.3 million, reflecting disciplined liquidity management to meet operational obligations. Investment properties remained strong at US$40.17 million, including key assets such as NASSCORP's House, Jahmale Diagnostic Center, and regional administrative buildings.

The Auditor General's report emphasized NASSCORP's robust risk management framework. The Corporation's Board of Directors retains overall responsibility for risk oversight, ensuring that credit, liquidity, market, and operational risks are actively monitored and controlled.

Credit risk is mitigated through stringent contractor assessments, while liquidity risk is managed to ensure timely settlement of obligations. Market risk, including currency and interest rate exposures, is minimal due to prudent dual-currency operations and fixed-rate investments.

Operational risk management is equally comprehensive, with internal controls, segregation of duties, reconciliation procedures, regulatory compliance, and documentation of standard operating procedures firmly in place. The Corporation's focus on operational discipline safeguards both financial assets and its public reputation.

In 2022, NASSCORP invested US$9.45 million in staff costs, encompassing salaries, contractual compensation, medical benefits, and training programs. General and administrative expenses reached US$8.13 million, covering utilities, security services, consultancy fees, vehicle rentals, and other operational needs.

Other key expenses, including corporate social responsibility projects, special initiatives such as COVID-19 response, and investment in right-of-use assets, totaled US$11.81 million, demonstrating a balance between operational efficiency and social impact.

The Corporation disbursed US$17.63 million in benefits in 2022, including both NPS and EIS schemes. NPS-related benefits amounted to US$17.37 million, supporting retirement pensions, grants, contribution refunds, invalidity pensions, and survivor pensions. EIS benefits totaled US$265,025, covering funeral, temporary disability, medical, and permanent disability payouts. These expenditures affirm NASSCORP's commitment to providing timely and adequate benefits to its members.

NASSCORP, according to the report, maintained total long-term liabilities of US$32.35 million, including leasehold obligations and loan facilities, carefully structured to minimize risk and ensure sustainability. Loans receivable totaled US$223,709, with prudent provisions for potential defaults, including advances to Du Investment Corporation and Premier Developers. The Corporation's right-of-use assets amounted to US$6.88 million, reflecting adherence to ASC 842 standards for lease accounting.

The Corporation's financial prudence is reflected in its pension and contingency reserves. The National Pension Reserve grew to US$143.41 million, while the Contingency Reserve stood at US$68.83 million. These reserves ensure that NASSCORP can meet both current and future obligations, including employment injury payments and other statutory benefits.

The Auditor General highlighted NASSCORP's strong internal controls, transparent reporting, and effective governance mechanisms. The report commended the Corporation for implementing the provisions of the 2017 NASSCORP Act, including the adjustment of contribution rates to 10 percent of gross remuneration, with a 2 percent employer contribution to the Employment Injury Scheme and 8 percent split between employer and employee contributions to the National Pension Scheme.

Significant post-balance sheet developments include the creation of Liberia Property Incorporated (LPI), a wholly owned NASSCORP investment vehicle, tasked with managing real estate assets. The Corporation transferred ownership of the newly constructed administrative building to LPI, which subsequently leased it back to NASSCORP, exemplifying innovative asset management and operational efficiency.

NASSCORP's 2022 financial performance demonstrates a combination of strong revenue growth, disciplined expenditure management, strategic investment, and prudent risk oversight. The Auditor General's report confirms that the Corporation operates with transparency and accountability, setting a high standard for social security institutions in Liberia. The Corporation's continued focus on investments, reserve management, and expansion of social security coverage ensures that it remains a cornerstone of financial security for Liberian workers, while reinforcing public confidence in its governance and financial stewardship.

Investment income jumped to US$3.65 million, driven by returns from rental income, interest on investments, and other sources, while expenses were effectively managed to ensure operational efficiency and sustainability of benefits for retirees and insured workers.

"NASSCORP continues to serve as a model for public sector efficiency and accountability," a senior official at the Corporation said, emphasizing that the growth reflects years of institutional reforms, digital modernization, and transparent practices under the leadership of Director General Hon. Dewitt VonBallmoos.

The report also highlighted NASSCORP's continuous investment in staff development and welfare. The Corporation maintains regular management and departmental meetings to address staff concerns and improve productivity.

It also implements an approved human resource development and performance appraisal program, ensuring that promotions and salary increments are merit-based and linked to performance outcomes.

Management reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong internal controls and upholding the highest standards of financial integrity.

Established in 1975 through an Act of the National Legislature, NASSCORP administers Liberia's social security programs, including the National Pension Scheme and the Employment Injury Scheme, both of which are fully operational. A third component, the Welfare Scheme, is yet to be launched.

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) provides retirement and survivor benefits to insured workers and their dependents, while the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) offers compensation for employees injured or disabled due to work-related incidents.

Additionally, NASSCORP continues to successfully manage the Civil Service Pension Program (CSPP) on behalf of the Government of Liberia. Under this program, more than 5,000 retired government employees have been biometrically enrolled and receive their monthly benefits through partner banks, with a 4% administrative fee paid to NASSCORP for its management services.

While noting that NASSCORP's financial statements were prepared under GAAP instead of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted for State-Owned Enterprises, the Auditor General clarified that this "does not modify our opinion," signaling that the noncompliance had no material impact on the integrity of the financial statements.

"The audit was conducted in accordance with International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs), and sufficient and appropriate evidence was obtained to provide a basis for our opinion," the Auditor General stated.

The report underscores NASSCORP's resilience and professionalism in maintaining accurate books, transparent reporting, and prudent financial controls -- key attributes that have consistently earned it public trust and investor confidence.

"We are proud of NASSCORP's progress and remain committed to continuous improvement, innovation, and service delivery that meet the expectations of all Liberian workers," the management emphasized.