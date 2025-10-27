Liberia: NPA Boss Pushes for More Investments in Infrastructure

The Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Mr. Sekou A. M. Dukuly, has urged the Government of Liberia to prioritize financing for port infrastructure across the country to achieve greater operational independence and attract international investment.

Speaking at a media engagement in Monrovia, Dukuly emphasized the urgent need to modernize the Ports of Greenville, Harper, Buchanan, and the Freeport of Monrovia, stressing that data-driven investments are critical to boosting Liberia's trade competitiveness and economic growth.

"Port development must be driven by data," he said. "Before spending hundreds of millions in any port, we must assess the traffic flow and business potential. For example, investments in Greenville will make more sense once the Putu Mountain iron ore project and other commercial timber operations become fully active."

According to Dukuly, the NPA's upcoming five-year master plan to be unveiled on Monday will outline a strategic roadmap for developing all four major ports, including proposals for public-private partnerships and targeted capital investments aligned with the government's economic transformation agenda.

The NPA boss disclosed that discussions are ongoing with potential investors, particularly in Buchanan, where the port's large land area presents opportunities for industrial expansion and the creation of a special economic zone for manufacturing and exports.

"We have more than 15,000 acres of land in Buchanan that can be transformed into an industrial hub," Dukuly noted. "With the right investments, that port could serve as a gateway for rubber, timber, and other export commodities."

Dukuly also highlighted progress at the Freeport of Monrovia, which he said has experienced a 10-12% annual growth in container traffic, a sign of growing business confidence in Liberia's stability and investment climate. He projected a 15% growth rate next year, fueled by upcoming port infrastructure projects and renewed investor interest.

He further revealed that the NPA is revising outdated lease agreements to ensure fairness and accountability, noting that some businesses have been paying as little as US$7,500 annually for warehouses valued at over US$150,000.

"That's stealing from the Liberian people," Dukuly asserted. "If you use the port to make money, you must contribute your fair share so the port can develop for the next generation."

Dukuly said the NPA is also engaging with the Legislature and other state-owned enterprises to ensure financial accountability, proper debt settlement, and operational efficiency.

The NPA chief reaffirmed his commitment to positioning Liberia's ports as key drivers of economic growth, adding that restoring the Freeport of Monrovia's status as a regional transshipment hub would significantly enhance national revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

"With the right investments and data-driven decisions, Liberia's ports can become not just gateways for trade, but engines for national development," Dukuly concluded.