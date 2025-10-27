Madagascar: Appointment of Coadjutor Archbishop of Fianarantsoa

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed Bishop Jean Nicolas Rakotojaona, until now auxiliary of Morondava, as coadjutor archbishop of Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, at the same time liberating him of the titular see of Dragonara.

Archbishop-elect Jean Nicolas Rakotojaona was born on 18 January 1973 in Anosy Avaratra.

He was ordained a priest on 3 August 2002 for the archdiocese of Antananarivo.

After ordination, he held the role of parish vicar in the district of Ihazolava (2002-2004). He studied for a master's degree in philosophy of religion at the Université Catholique de Madagascar, and went on to serve as vicar in Andohatapenaka and Ampefiloha (2004-2006), rector of the Victoire Rasoamanarivo Preparatory Seminary, professor of social doctrine of the Church at the Higher Institute of Technology in Antananarivo and of philosophy in the minor seminary (2006-2009), and parish priest of Ambanidia (2009-2011). He was awarded a doctorate in theology from the Université de Fribourg, Switzerland (2011-2017) and subsequently held the roles of vicar rector (2017-2018) and rector (2018-2023) of the Saint Paul Apôtre Major Seminary of Philosophy.

He was elelcted titular bishop of Dragonara and auxiliary of Morondava on 19 May 2023, and received episcopal ordination on 2 July of the same year.

He is currently co-president of the Episcopal Commission for the Lay Apostolate (CEPAL). (Agenzia Fides, 25/10/2025)