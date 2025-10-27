South Africa: 'Zest for Entrepreneurship' Fuels Student Marketplace

University of Cape Town (UCT) student Thando Mzimela-Ntuli calls himself "an entrepreneur by heart". His latest project, a student digital marketplace called uniMark is his focus. The idea was one of seven The Pitch UCT finals presentations at the end of September.

Mzimela-Ntuli, a final-year information systems student, credits his "zest for entrepreneurship" as an anchor. "I like to play around with different ideas until something eventually sticks - and uniMark is one of those." uniMark placed third at the finals.

"By nature, I'd like to think of myself as a problem-solver and that flows from curiosity. I also do so with the understanding that every endeavour might not be a success, so I understand the possibility of failure, but I equally understand that [my] entrepreneurial spirit is a constant thing."

"We're targeting high-frequency services that are part of what makes the university experience what it is."

The story of uniMark is as straightforward as it is complex: a diverse student population means there's a variety of needs across the spectrum; however, Mzimela-Ntuli and his team have not been bogged down by biting off more than they can chew.

"The student marketplace idea is one I think runs across many people. The difference with uniMark is that we're not trying to do a one-size-fits-all. We're targeting high-frequency services that are part of what makes the university experience what it is," he commented. "We are trying to position ourselves at the institutional infrastructure level."

Services include finding a tutor, a local doctor and the nearest barbershop, for example. uniMark has done their verification of businesses on their platform and have made it easy to access and book those services.

Said Mzimela-Ntuli: "Because we are operating at a small scale right now, through surveys we've looked at what the popular service needs are. However, as we scale, we are mindful that we will have to develop more robust metrics to verify and measure service delivery.

"What has pleased me the most about uniMark is having the audacity to try do something and actually do it. In university, there is so much happening and to be able to find that ambition and follow through and see it become meaningful has been pleasing. It's made an impact in my life, so the next bit is to ensure it makes an impact in other people."

University's digital infrastructure

He also shared his experience with The Pitch UCT. It is built on three core pillars: entrepreneurial identity, a culture of resilience and innovation, and a network that empowers. "Being in that space was meaningful and impactful. "I look forward to more spaces like that - not only at UCT, but the country. That experience of being in a space with people who believe in young people is really fulfilling and validating.

"Even if you don't win, you never leave sad. There's something meaningful to be gained in that space."

One thing people can expect from uniMark is to feel it is for students, created by students. It is, therefore, user first. "Our long-term vision is to position uniMark as part of the university's digital infrastructure, not just a marketplace, but a platform that makes everyday campus life smoother, faster, and more connected. It is also being done by people who believe in what they are doing, are enjoying what they are doing and are encouraged to make it even better."

He added: "Solve the problem and the money will follow."