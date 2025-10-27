Namibia: Kavango West Aims to Boost Food Security Through Sustainable Farming Partnerships

26 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Kavango West governor Verna Sinimbo says the region is working towards transforming farming activities.

She said this in a speech delivered on her behalf by Nkurenkuru constituency councillor Filipus Tenga at a World Food Day event at Ncamagoro village in the Kavango West region on Saturday.

"The region is determined to transform agriculture from subsistence to sustainability and from survival to success," she said.

Sinimbo said the region is strengthening partnerships with development organisations and government agencies to improve access to food and clean water in rural communities.

World Food Day was observed under the theme 'Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future'. - MICT Kavango West

