Namibia: Otjozondjupa Regional Council Bids Farewell to Outgoing Councillors

Staff members of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council held a farewell event at Otjiwarongo on Friday for seven constituency councillors as the regional council and local authority elections approach on 26 November.

The councillors are Johannes Hausiku (Tsumkwe), Nelao Amagulu (Grootfontein), George Garab (Otavi), Paulus Nekundi (Otjiwarongo), Ramana Mutjavikua (Okakarara), Israel Hukura (Omatako) and Bethuel Tjaveondja of Okahandja.

Control administration officers from the constituency offices thanked the councillors and said they were a "quality team of politicians" who had worked harmoniously for the past five years.

Tsumkwe constituency control administrator Leah Frederika offered a prayer for the councillors' future success and for those re-contesting the election to return to their positions, while acting Otjozondjupa chief regional officer Shikongo Alweendo and director of planning Vilma Guriras presented the councillors with gifts.

During the event, Alweendo announced that two of the seven councillors, Israel Hukura (Omatako) and Ramana Mutjavikua (Okakarara), will not contest the upcoming elections and will, therefore, not return to the regional council for the next five years. Both Hukura and Mutjavikua are members of the National Unity Democratic Organisation.

"The other five councillors of Swapo - Hausiku, Amagulu, Garab, Nekundi and Tjaveondja - are all standing again in their respective constituencies," Alweendo said.

On 26 November, Namibians over 18 years old will cast their votes for the candidates who will serve in their respective constituencies and local authority councils for the next five years.

