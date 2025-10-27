Namibia: Only Consider Doing Music If You're Really Talented - Lil D

Desmond Katamila, popularly known as Lil D in music circles, was a rookie with unquestionable singing talent when he hit the local music scene - all thanks to Lazarus Shiimi.

Lil D says Gazza is the person who gave him his first big gig.

"Music was not my first love. I was more of a footballer. Singing I just did to kill time. I loved being on the football pitch and I even played as an attacking midfielder for my school team at Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS)," he says.

"However, the singer was always in me; it was just parked inside my mind. Having said that, I will be forever grateful to Gazza for taking me in and giving me a taste of what it feels like to perform in front of a huge crowd. I featured on two songs on his album 'Cosa Nostra: Lafamilia'."

Lil D's silky voice can be heard on the hits 'Sea Side' and 'We Are Here' on the 2009 hit album, also featuring top Namibian stars like TeQuila, Betholdt, Eclipse and Blacksheep, the late South African kwaito superstar Mandoza, and Dama Do Bling from Mozambique.

He also featured on D-Jay's (real name Diogene Ochs) hit song 'Girl Like Mine' in 2008.

Lil D names iconic American group Boyz II Men tenor Wanya Morris as his favourite singer growing up, and says he is still his favourite singer now.

Born at Katutura and raised in Freedom Square, Khomasdal and Gemengde Lokasie, he says he grew up listening to the iconic medley of Gladys Knight and Boyz II Men, The Temptations, Ras Sheehama and Jackson Kaujeua.

He is also intrigued by Salif Keita and Brenda Fassie.

Although football took precedence during his childhood, Lil D says he was fortunate enough to go to a private school where he was taught to play the piano and drums.

He says he is a big fan of his own music.

"For me 'We Go Hard' is still my favourite, followed by 'Good Times', on which I am featured by former GMP star Nakka Blacksheep.

"Also, 'Baby Come Back' by Jericho, on which he features Damara Dik Ding. The song provides beautiful memories," he says.

'ARTISTS, UNITE'

"I don't have the slightest doubt about the ability of our artists in Namibia. However, unlike in the past when artists worked closely together and came up with beautiful collaborations, we should stop hating ourselves and form a united front to grow our art further."

Lil D is now working full-time to support his family.

"I am currently also serving on the new interim board of directors of the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam), which is led by Jossy Joss as the interim chairperson. We grew tired of the lack of commitment by the former board," he says.

"Nascam is the only tool that can guarantee a better livelihood for our artists by engaging aggressively with the other stakeholders to make sure our artists are recognised and compensated justly for their hard work and intellectual property, which is their talent."

Lil D says Namibians should look for ways to collaborate and make more meaningful music.

"The talent is clearly there, but we have to make sure the product we put on the market is of high quality. The artists that know more should advise those who only know a little. At the end of the day we are all representing Namibian industry," he says.

"However, our music does not rest entirely with the artists. Government involvement is needed and more so their monetary involvement. This thing of our music being used in jukeboxes unauthorised must also come to an end. They are stealing bread from our mouths."

Lil D has dropped a single album so far.

His advice to aspiring musicians is: "Finish school and get a qualification first if you have the opportunity.

"Only consider doing music if you are really talented and not if only a few friends at work or school tell you to consider a career in music.

"There is nothing wrong with having an eight-to-five job and doing music part-time. Stay away from drugs, because they ruin lives."

