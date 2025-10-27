Namibia: Campus Driving Schools Needed

In Today's Competitive job market, higher education must extend beyond academic knowledge to equip students with practical skills.

One such skill is the ability to drive.

A driving licence has become more than a convenience; it is a critical tool for employability.

Recognising this, higher institutions in Namibia should consider establishing driving schools on campus, benefiting students, staff, and the wider community.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The rationale is straightforward. Many employers now expect graduates to hold valid driving licences, particularly in fields such as transport and logistics, business, engineering, vocational training, artisanship, and travel and tourism.

Even beyond these areas, driving skills give graduates an added edge in a competitive labour market.

Despite its importance, many students leave university without this qualification.

High costs at private driving schools often prevent them from obtaining licences while studying.

Affordable, accessible campus-based driving schools would address this gap directly. Beyond convenience, such an initiative is a strategic investment for universities.

Driving schools could generate additional revenue, which institutions might reinvest in infrastructure, research, or student services.

By employing qualified instructors and adhering to Namibian Traffic Information System (Natis) requirements, universities can provide high-quality training that benefits students and the institution alike.

I speak on this issue not only as an advocate, but also from personal experience. As a student at the International University of Management, I hold a driving licence and can attest to the independence, confidence, and opportunities it has provided.

A licence may seem minor compared to a degree, but in the real world, it often influences whether a graduate secures employment.

Higher education is about preparing students for life beyond the classroom. Introducing driving schools as part of university services empowers individuals, strengthens institutions, and contributes to national development.

Driving schools on campuses are not just desirable - they are necessary. Students could take official Natis tests on completion, ensuring nationally recognised licences.

The proposal is inclusive, benefiting multiple faculties and universities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lessons would be affordable, conveniently scheduled, and enhance employability by adding tangible value to graduates' profiles.

As a student advocate, I would engage transport managers, policymakers, and university leaders to advance this initiative. I also urge students to support the idea.

Together, we can ensure Namibian graduates enter the workforce not only with knowledge, but also with practical skills that matter.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.